Mayo Clinic Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Mayo Clinic trimmed its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals makes up 5.4% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mayo Clinic owned about 0.31% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 102,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

