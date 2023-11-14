McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 1.3% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $28,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

McKesson Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.65. The company had a trading volume of 121,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $473.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

