Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.08

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $4.43. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 5,657,771 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after buying an additional 217,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Further Reading

