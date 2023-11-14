MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,079,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 6,225,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

MEGEF traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 678,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,963. MEG Energy has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

