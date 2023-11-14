MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.25) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,993.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

