Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 286,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,505.50. Insiders sold 24,186 shares of company stock worth $759,673 in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 203.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 95,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 42.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 331,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $33.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

