Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,045 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRV opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

