Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 3,275 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

