Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

