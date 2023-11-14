Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Intel stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.