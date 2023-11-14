Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $219.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,788 shares of company stock valued at $135,547,531. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.