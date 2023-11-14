Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $230.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

