Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ArcBest worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.50. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,239. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

