Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 114 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2,256.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $408.04 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $272.47 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.74.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

