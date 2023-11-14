Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 27,339 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,339 shares during the period. SI-BONE accounts for about 2.8% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 195,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 660,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,482 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,779,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter.

SIBN opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The company has a market cap of $645.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $26,310.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $26,310.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $188,891.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,039 shares in the company, valued at $9,160,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,556 shares of company stock worth $1,453,139. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

