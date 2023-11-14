Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 620 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,411,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 170,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 1,020,709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

