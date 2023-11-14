Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

