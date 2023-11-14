Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

