Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,328,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116,597 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Meta Platforms worth $2,963,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $260,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $240,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 51,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $1,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,341 shares of company stock valued at $39,293,937. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,338,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.71 and a 200 day moving average of $290.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $864.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $338.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

