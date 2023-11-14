Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 144.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,952,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,134,255,000 after buying an additional 956,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.0% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

META stock opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.71 and its 200-day moving average is $290.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $845.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $332.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

