MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 112,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 565,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,341,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,473 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.