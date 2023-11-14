Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,019.24 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,071.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,224.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

