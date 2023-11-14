Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,913. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

