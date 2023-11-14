Midwich Group’s (MIDW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($9.82) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 363 ($4.46) on Monday. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 349.76 ($4.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 558.20 ($6.85). The company has a market capitalization of £374.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,757.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,619.05%.
Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.
