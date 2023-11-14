Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,799 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Centene worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

