Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 57,352 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Kroger worth $27,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 26.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,397,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 70.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.8% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.