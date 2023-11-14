Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Aptiv worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

