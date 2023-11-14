Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.09.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

