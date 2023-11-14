Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $28,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of PRU opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

