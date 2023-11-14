Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 662 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $29,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,750 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $238.51 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.81 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.