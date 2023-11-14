Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of MSCI worth $31,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 214.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI opened at $503.79 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $510.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.03.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

