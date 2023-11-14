Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

