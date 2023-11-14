Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.27 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,202 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $26,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

HAL stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

