Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.95 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $26,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 115,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 97,922 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $82.73 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.96.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.