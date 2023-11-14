Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.37 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,828 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $31,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $5,773,901. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

