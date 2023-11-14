Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $30,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TROW opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.99.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

