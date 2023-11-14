Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,454 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $27,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 442,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

