Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $20.61 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems comprises about 1.3% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $58,006,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bentley Systems by 34.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after buying an additional 1,345,513 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,616.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,222,000 after buying an additional 635,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,931,000 after buying an additional 495,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,644,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

