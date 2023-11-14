Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,300 shares during the period. Beauty Health comprises about 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Beauty Health worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $23,664,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,387,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 651,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $9,473,000.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of SKIN opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $518.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.90.

Insider Transactions at Beauty Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Beauty Health news, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 59,380 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948 over the last three months. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

