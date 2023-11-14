Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 0.3% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -104.75 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $619,748.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,864,840 shares in the company, valued at $115,955,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $619,748.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,864,840 shares in the company, valued at $115,955,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $3,086,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $631,906.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 555,486 shares of company stock worth $34,085,482 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

