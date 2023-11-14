Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,319 shares of company stock valued at $27,681,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $189.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.