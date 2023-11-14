Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,797 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $226.57 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

