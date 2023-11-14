Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.82.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

MOH opened at $361.13 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $364.91. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

