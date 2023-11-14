Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.64 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $100,756,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,086,000 after acquiring an additional 444,338 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.97 and a 200-day moving average of $216.92. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a one year low of $163.53 and a one year high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

