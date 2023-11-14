Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $9.71 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.40.

FICO stock opened at $1,012.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $895.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $838.55. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $568.38 and a 12 month high of $1,014.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

