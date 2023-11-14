Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $9.13 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 96,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

