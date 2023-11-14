Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

