Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $453.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.85.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.