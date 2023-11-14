Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,400 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after purchasing an additional 263,691 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $236.02 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $262.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average of $223.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

