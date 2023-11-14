Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 9,900 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.